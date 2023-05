Larnach was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with pneumonia, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Larnach sat out Monday's contest against San Francisco and will now miss the next 10 days as he recovers from his illness. He was just 1-for-14 at the plate across his last five games. Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday to take Larnach's spot on the roster.