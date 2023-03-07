Larnach (groin) returned to Grapefruit League play Tuesday and had no issues, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Larnach has been battling a groin injury but was able to test it out with some plays in Tuesday's game and came out of it no worse for wear. He went 1-for-3 with a single against the Orioles. Larnach played left field Tuesday but could wind up with most of his at-bats in the designated hitter spot this season.