Larnach is absent from the Twins' lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
It's the first day off this season for Larnach. The timing makes sense, as lefty Nestor Cortes is on the mound for the Yankees and Larnach is slumping a bit with two hits over his last five games. Willi Castro and Kyle Garlick are occupying the Twins' corner outfield spots.
