Larnach went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two total runs and three total RBI in an 11-1 win over the Marlins on Monday.

Larnach racked up seven total bases on his two hits, swatting an RBI triple in the third inning and launching a 410-foot, two-run homer to center field in the seventh. The 26-year-old posted his third multi-hit performance across the Twins' first four games, and he's reached base at least once in every contest thus far. Larnach is off to a hot start to the campaign, slashing .438/.526/.750 with five RBI through 19 plate appearances.