France went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, one RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Dodgers.

France had a strong game from the No. 5 spot in the order, posting his first multi-hit efforts since June 26 versus the Mariners. The first baseman has gone just 5-for-36 (.139) with three walks and seven strikeouts over 13 games in July, which has seen him slip into a fairly even timeshare with Kody Clemens at first base. Luckily for France, it hasn't become a straight platoon -- he's been in the lineup against three of the last seven right-handed starters the Twins have faced. For the season, France has a .249/.316/.357 slash line, six home runs, 43 RBI, 41 runs scored, 18 doubles and one stolen base across 367 plate appearances. Both France and Clemens could be at risk of losing playing time when Luke Keaschall (forearm) returns from the 60-day injured list, though Keaschall is expected to be more of a utility option once healthy.