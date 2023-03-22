Castro could make Minnesota's Opening Day roster if Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Jorge Polanco (knee) are not ready for the start of the season, MLB.com reports. Castro is hitting .290 (9-for-31) this spring with two home runs and a 1.002 OPS.

The Twins may elect to keep both Donovan Solano and Castro on the roster initially with several infielders hurt and Jose Miranda having a sore throwing shoulder. Castro wouldn't likely get much playing time in such a scenario and would likely be the first player headed back to Triple-A when an infielder returned. However, Castro is making his best case to stay in the majors this spring.