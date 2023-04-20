Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.

Castro scored the Twins' first run of the contest, doubling with two outs in the fifth inning before coming around to score on a Max Kepler hit. The 25-year-old utility man would then add a two-run homer, his first longball of the season, in the seventh off Tanner Houck. The switch-hitting Castro earned a role with Minnesota thanks to his positional versatility, though he doesn't offer much offensive upside. He's now slashing .217/.280/.435 with three RBI and four runs scored in 23 at-bats this season.