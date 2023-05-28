Castro went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI, three runs scored and a steal in Saturday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Castro has gone from an afterthought on the Minnesota roster (he barely made the major league roster as a spring non-roster invitee) to an important fill-in and fantasy producer. Castro has four home runs and eight steals in 40 games. His success may be fueled by a high .339 BABIP, but he's a viable option for deeper formats while hot and playing nearly everyday amid several injuries in the Minnesota lineup. He does have a 95th percentile Max Exit Velocity, according to BaseballSavant.com, so there's some reason to believe in his recent power.