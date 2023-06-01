Castro went 2-for-4 with a walk, three runs and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-2 victory versus Houston.
Castro worked as a catalyst for the Twins' offense from the No. 8 spot in the order, reaching base three times and scoring on each occasion. He finished with his fourth multi-hit appearance over his past six games, a span in which he's slashing .455/.520/.773 with two homers, three RBI, nine runs and five steals in five attempts. Castro's versatility is helping him play on a near-everyday basis -- over his past three contests, he's started once each at third base, in left field and in center field.