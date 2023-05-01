Castro went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Royals.

Castro got involved during a seven-run third inning for the Twins with an RBI base hit to right. He wound up stealing second and came around to score to extend the lead to 8-0. It was his first hit since April 20 and his first solen base of the year. The 26-year-old has struggled to produce much in the early going of the season, slashing .176/.300/.324 with three extra base hits, four RBI, five runs and a 4:10 BB:K over 40 plate appearances.