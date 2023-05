Castro went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a steal in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Castro has three steals in his last two games as he improves to 5-for-7 on stolen base attempts this season. While Castro hasn't been starting regularly for Minnesota, he's received a fair amount of at-bats while filling a utility role. Castro is slashing .219/.296/.328 with a home run, 10 runs scored and five RBI through 71 plate appearances.