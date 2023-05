Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Castro and Kyle Farmer will split time at third base following Jose Miranda's demotion, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Farmer is starting at the hot corner and batting sixth Wednesday night against the Padres and right-hander Seth Lugo. Castro is a switch-hitter who has generally been more effective versus lefties than righties. This figures to play out as a platoon-ish timeshare while Miranda tries to find a groove at Triple-A St. Paul.