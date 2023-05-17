Castro went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of stolen bases in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters last week that Castro would share time with Kyle Farmer at third base, but that hasn't happened yet. Tuesday was Castro's third start in the last seven games, and he's been limited to filling in as a corner outfielder. He earned his third multi-hit effort of the season in this contest. He's slashing just .217/.299/.333 with four steals, one home run, five RBI and nine runs scored through 67 plate appearances as a utility man this season.