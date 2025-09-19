White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Absent from lineup again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.
Benintendi isn't dealing with any known injury, but this is the second straight game versus a right-handed pitcher that the left-handed hitter didn't start. Will Robertson is in left field and batting eighth in Friday's series opener.
