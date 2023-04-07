Benintendi is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Pirates.
Benintendi will take a seat after he went 4-for-12 with a double, an RBI and four runs scored over the three-game series with the Giants. Romy Gonzalez will replace him in left field and bat eighth in the series opener against Pittsburgh.
