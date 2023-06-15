Benintendi isn't in the White Sox's lineup Thursday against the Dodgers.
Benintendi is 4-for-16 with two RBI and two runs scored over his last five games and will get a breather Thursday. While he rests, Clint Frazier will take over in left field and bat eighth.
