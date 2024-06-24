Share Video

Link copied!

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Benintendi and fellow left-handed hitters Gavin Sheets and Nicky Lopez will hit the bench as the White Sox go with an all-right-handed-hitting lineup versus Dodgers southpaw James Paxton. Corey Julks will replace Benintendi in left field and will bat seventh.

More News