Manager Pedro Grifol said he likes hitting Benintendi third in the order "right now," Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox signed Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract in December so it's no surprise that he'll play a significant role for the team. In his full quote, Grifol hinted that Benintendi could move around the order in the future. It's also likely that he'd shift down the order when a lefty is on the mound. Spring training results aren't all that important for a veteran hitter, but Benintendi has only one hit through nine plate appearances early in the exhibition season.