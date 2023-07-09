Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a lingering wrist injury, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Benintendi, who also sat out Saturday's 3-0 loss, will get some extra time to manage the wrist issue, which manager Pedro Grifol said is something that has bothered the outfielder all season. According to Grifol, the White Sox don't view the injury as anything that will sideline Benintendi beyond the All-Star break, as the 29-year-old is expected to be back in action for the White Sox's first game of the second half Friday in Atlanta. Benintendi has been a disappointment in the first season of his five-year, $75 million deal with Chicago, as he's batting an excellent .280 but has provided just one home run in 350 plate appearances on the campaign.