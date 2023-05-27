Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Tigers.
Benintendi delivered an RBI triple in the second inning and added a single later in the game to tally his first multi-hit game in his last eight starts. Though he has still yet to homer this season, Benintendi has shown some ability to hit for extra bases of late, racking up six doubles and a triple across his last 13 games. Even with that stretch, he has a .085 ISO for the season and has provided fantasy value mostly through his volume of plate appearances.
