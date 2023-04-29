Benintendi is not in Saturday's lineup against the Rays, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Benintendi is hitting .293 with zero home runs and two steals over his last 15 games. Adam Haseley gets the start in left field with righty Yonny Chirinos set to be the primary pitcher for Tampa Bay.
