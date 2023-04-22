Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two walks and an RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rays.

The 28-year-old kept the line moving from the leadoff spot, but the three hitters behind him went a combined 2-for-14 and couldn't bring him around. Benintendi is enjoying a solid start to his White Sox tenure, slashing .286/.342/.343 through 17 games, and while he's still looking for his first homer of the year he does have two steals, five RBI and 11 runs.