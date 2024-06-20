Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Astros.

Benintendi has started in five games since being activated from the injured list June 12, and he's gone 4-for-12 with two of his knocks going for extra bases. Even with the positive stretch, he's hitting just .203 with 19 RBI and 15 runs scored across 56 games for the season.