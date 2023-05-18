Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Guardians.

Benintendi led off the fifth inning and came around to score to account for the majority of his production. The effort marked his fourth multi-hit performance in his last six starts, though that hasn't led to counting stats as he has only one RBI and two runs scored in that span. The story of his season is similar, as Benintendi is hitting .277 but with only 10 RBI and 21 runs scored across 40 games.