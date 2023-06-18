Benintendi went 4-for-5 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run Saturday against the Mariners.

Benintendi entered Saturday's game with only two multi-hit performances across the last 30 days and 26 contests. In addition to lessening that drought, he swiped his second base in his last three games. Benintendi now has nine stolen bags for the season, already his highest total since the 2019 campaign.