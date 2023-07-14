Benintendi (wrist) is starting in left field and batting leadoff in his return to the lineup Friday in Atlanta.

Benintendi didn't see action in Sunday's first-half finale due to a right wrist problem which has evidently bothered him throughout the season. He'll kick off the second half with a .280/.347/.369 slash line, and a .089 ISO which would be the lowest of his career over a full season if it doesn't improve.