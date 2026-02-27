Benintendi was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Rangers with right side soreness, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Consider Benintendi day-to-day for now, as Darren Baker will now make the start in left field and bat ninth against Texas. Benintendi spent the offseason getting in better shape and dropped 12 pounds after dealing with Achilles issues for the previous two seasons. His .738 OPS last season was Benintendi's best mark in three campaigns with the White Sox.