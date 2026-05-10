White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benintendi (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
The veteran outfielder was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to neck stiffness and is on the bench Sunday for a second straight game. Randal Grichuk is receiving another start at designated hitter in the series finale versus Seattle.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Scratched with neck stiffness•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting versus righty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Mashes game-winning homer•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Idle for series finale•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats first homer Saturday•