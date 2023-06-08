Benintendi isn't starting Game 2 of the White Sox's doubleheader with the Yankees on Thursday.
Benintendi has been hot at the plate over the past week, but after an 0-for-5 effort in Game 1 on Thursday, he will sit out of the nightcap. While Benintendi rests, Clint Frazier will take over in left field and bat leadoff.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sparks ninth-inning rally•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against southpaw•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swipes sixth bag•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes seat versus lefty•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Multi-hit effort•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Racking up hits•