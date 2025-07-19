Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI on Friday against the Pirates.

Benintendi helped ignite the White Sox's offense for a 10-run performance, highlighted by an RBI double in the first inning and a run-scoring single six frames later. It was also notable that Benintendi was in the lineup against Bailey Falter, as he had sat against two of the last three southpaws the team faced. Though broken up by the All-Star break, Benintendi has a modest three-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 7-for-10 with five runs scored, one home run, three RBI and a stolen base.