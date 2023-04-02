Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Saturday against the Astros.
Benintendi recorded his first multi-hit game of the season and both of his knocks were singles. He also swiped his first base of the campaign in the third frame before ultimately being stranded at second base. Benintendi has had an unremarkable start to his first year with the White Sox, collecting four hits in 14 at-bats while also striking out three times.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hitting third in lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Nets five-year pact with White Sox•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Won't return for ALCS•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Gearing up for potential return•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Slated to take dry swings•
-
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Not expected back before playoffs•