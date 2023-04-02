Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Saturday against the Astros.

Benintendi recorded his first multi-hit game of the season and both of his knocks were singles. He also swiped his first base of the campaign in the third frame before ultimately being stranded at second base. Benintendi has had an unremarkable start to his first year with the White Sox, collecting four hits in 14 at-bats while also striking out three times.

