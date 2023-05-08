Benintendi went 2-for-6 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Benintendi played his part in a 17-run outburst for the White Sox, with the majority of his damage coming on a two-RBI single in the second inning. He's riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he has gone for 6-for-27 with four RBI and four runs scored. Overall, Benintendi has an underwhelming 77 wRC+ and .283 wOBA across 133 plate appearances for the season.