Benintendi went 2-for-6 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored Sunday against the Reds.
Benintendi played his part in a 17-run outburst for the White Sox, with the majority of his damage coming on a two-RBI single in the second inning. He's riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he has gone for 6-for-27 with four RBI and four runs scored. Overall, Benintendi has an underwhelming 77 wRC+ and .283 wOBA across 133 plate appearances for the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out again Sunday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: X-rays negative on elbow•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swipes two bags in loss•
-
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On base four times Friday•