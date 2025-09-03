Benintendi went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run, a solo home run, an RBI single and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 12-3 win over the Twins.

Benintendi lost his seven-game hit streak by going 0-for-3 Monday, but he rebounded with a monster performance Tuesday. The outfielder tagged Simeon Woods Richardson for a solo home run in the second inning and Noah Davis for a three-run home run in the eighth inning, marking Benintendi's second multi-homer game of the season. His five RBI were a season high. Benintendi is up to 17 long balls this season, which is tied for his third most in a season during his 10-year MLB career.