Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Kansas City.
Vaughn put the White Sox ahead for good with his two-run homer in the sixth inning. The first baseman has four extra-base hits in his last three games, as he has pumped his OPS up to .775. Vaughn has a team-high 28 RBI on the season.
