Vaughn went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Twins.
Vaughn's sixth-inning single plated Yoan Moncada with what eventually became the winning run. It was the second consecutive game with an RBI for Vaughn, who has knocked in five runs over the last eight games. The rookie began the season with just one RBI over the first 17 contests.
