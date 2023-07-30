Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Saturday against the Guardians.

Vaughn managed to clear the fences for the first time in 20 games when he took Logan Allen deep in the sixth inning. He still found ways to be productive in that span, tallying five extra-base hits, seven runs scored and 11 RBI. Vaughn had surprisingly sat both Thursday and Friday in favor of Yasmani Grandal and Gavin Sheets, so his playing time will be worth monitoring in the short term.