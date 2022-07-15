Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 12-2 victory versus Minnesota.
Vaughn drove in a run with a single in the first inning and launched a 444-foot solo shot to center field in the seventh. The 24-year-old had been in a 3-for-20 slide prior to Thursday, but he capitalized on a big offensive performance by Chicago. Vaughn has shown improvement at the plate in his second big-league campaign, as he is on pace to exceed nearly all of his offensive numbers over last season. He's also managed to lower his strikeout rate to 16.7 percent in comparison to his 21.5 percent mark from 2021.
