Vaughn went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

Vaughn opened the scoring with his second-inning blast. He'd gone nine games without a homer entering Sunday, batting a mediocre .206 with no extra-base hits over that span. For the season, he's slashing .253/.317/.430 with 16 homers, 63 RBI, 52 runs scored, 24 doubles and two triples over 115 contests.