Vaughn went 2-for-4 with one double and a solo homer in Thursday's loss to Baltimore.

Vaughn led off the game with a home run off righty starter Jordan Lyles. The outfielder has struggled to find his power as this contest broke a seven-game stretch without an extra-base hit. The 24-year-old has hit 13 homers off righties in 308 at-bats this season and only one in 82 at-bats against lefties.