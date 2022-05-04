Manager Tony La Russa said that Vaughn (hand), who is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Cubs, will "most probably" be placed on the injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Red Sox, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since being hit by a pitch on the right hand last Friday, and he hasn't recovered as hoped over the past few days. It's unclear exactly how long Vaughn is expected to be sidelined, though the fact he's been considered day-to-day to this point could mean he won't require a lengthy absence. Adam Engel should see more opportunities in the outfield while Vaughn is out.