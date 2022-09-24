site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not in starting nine
RotoWire Staff
Vaughn will sit Saturday against the Tigers.
Vaughn still owns a solid .779 OPS on the season, but he'll hit the bench after going 1-for-15 over his last four games. Mark Payton and Gavin Sheets will handle the outfield corners in his absence.
