Vaughn won't start Opening Day against the Angels on Thursday with Leury Garcia working in left field and Zack Collins batting eighth as the designated hitter, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The White Sox recently announced the 22-year-old made the team's Opening Day roster, so it's a bit of a surprise the organization's top prospect won't be in the lineup Opening Day. Vaughn is expected to be in the starting nine as the designated hitter Friday with southpaw Andrew Heaney pitching for the Angels. Vaughn saw more work in left field during spring training and could see time there this season with Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) set to miss most of 2021.