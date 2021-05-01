Vaughn isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Vaughn had started each of the last three games and went 3-for-9 with two doubles, three runs and four strikeouts. Jake Lamb will start in left field and bat eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Average climbs•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Sitting out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Subbed out for defense•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Takes seat for Patriots Day game•
-
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not starting Game 1•