Vaughn is absent from the lineup Wednesday while feeling the after effects of a foul ball off the foot from Tuesday's game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Vaughn didn't have to come out of Tuesday's contest versus the Mets, but he remains sore a day later. It's not a bad time to give the first baseman a day off, anyway, considering his .188/.204/.208 start to July. Gavin Sheets is at first base Wednesday.