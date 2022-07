Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Vaughn returned from a two-game absence caused by an illness and doubled in the first inning before coming around to score. One frame later, he was hit by a pitch and tallied his second run scored. Despite hitting just .195 across his last 10 games, Vaughn has been excellent in 272 plate appearances this season by maintaining a .296/.346/.453 line.