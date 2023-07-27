Vaughn isn't in the White Sox's lineup Thursday against Cleveland, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Vaughn is 2-for-8 with two RBI since returning from a foot injury that kept him out for five games. He'll catch a breather Thursday as Yasmani Grandal fills in at first base, allowing Seby Zavala to start behind the dish.
