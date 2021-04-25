Vaughn started in left field and went 1-for-2 in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Vaughn was replaced in the seventh inning by Billy Hamilton as a defensive replacement, which could be the practice when the White Sox are involved in a close game. The move paid immediate dividends in the seventh when Hamilton's 95 mph throw cut down Willie Calhoun at the plate to preserve a 1-0 lead. Being subbed for cost Vaughn two plate appearances.