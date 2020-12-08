Vaughn is a viable option at designated hitter in 2021, according to general manager Rick Hahn, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Chicago's top prospect and a top-10 fantasy prospect in the game, Vaughn spent the summer impressing White Sox brass at the alternate training site. He has an excellent command of the strike zone and connects with plus power to all fields. Considering he has never played at Double-A or Triple-A, Vaughn shouldn't be expected to win a job in spring training, but he could be assigned to Triple-A with a chance for a first-half call-up.