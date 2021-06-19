Vaughn (face) will bat seventh and play left field Saturday against the Astros.
Vaughn exited Friday's game with a facial contusion after getting hit by a throw while running the bases. The injury evidently wasn't a particularly serious one, as he won't wind up missing a single start.
