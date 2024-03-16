Shewmake was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game versus the Mariners with an apparent leg injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's not clear what happened with Shewmake, but he was seen hobbling back to the dugout after flying out in the top of the fifth inning and was lifted before the bottom of the frame. The White Sox are expected to provide an update on his condition Sunday. If healthy, Shewmake has a good shot to make the Opening Day roster as a reserve infielder.